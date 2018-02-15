New Mexico to study possibility of safe injection sites

New Mexico lawmakers have approved a measure that clears the way for the study of safe havens where people can inject drugs as states look for other ways to combat opioid overdoses.
The proposal calls for a legislative committee to take testimony on the possible creation of clinics where people could shoot up under the supervision of medical professionals who could administer an overdose antidote if necessary.
Injection sites are operating in Canada, Australia and around Europe. Philadelphia and Seattle also have plans for such sites.
Rep. Deborah Armstrong says New Mexico could serve as a model if a state program were to be developed. The Albuquerque Democrat says she's looking forward to learning more about the effort given the effects of the opioid crisis on communities around the state.
