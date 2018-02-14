National Politics

Bangor police testing tainted cookies at daycare

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 03:44 PM

BANGOR, Maine

The Bangor Police Department has seized cookies that daycare workers suspected of being tainted with marijuana.

Bangor Sgt. Brent Beaulieu said no children at the Watch Me Shine daycare ate the cookies that were dropped off by a parent. But some of the staff reported "a feeling of marijuana intoxication."

The daycare was closed Wednesday while police investigated.

The cookies are being tested.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the law that legalized marijuana for recreational use has a stipulation that marijuana cannot be consumed inside of buildings used as a daycare during their hours of operation.

