National Politics

Louisville store owner sentenced in food stamp scheme

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 02:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The former owner of a Louisville specialty food store has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for food stamp fraud.

Elias Estephane was also ordered to pay $545,000 in restitution during sentencing on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said during a November trial that Estephane traded cash for food stamp benefits, generally paying customers 50 cents on the dollar. He was convicted of defrauding a U.S. Department of Agriculture Program on Nov. 9 following a four-day jury trial.

Estephane owned two food stores, called the Meat Store and the Meat Store 2, in Louisville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S. Attorney in Louisville says in a release the USDA and FBI began investigating the Meat Store's redemption of food stamp benefits because it had a significantly higher level of benefits redemption than similar area stores.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

View More Video