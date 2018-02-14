Reporter found guilty of disorderly conduct in police clash

A reporter charged in a confrontation with police stemming from his attempt to cover then-Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie has been found guilty of disorderly conduct.
The Washington Post reports Judge Mark Simmons found Shareblue Media's Mike Stark guilty on that misdemeanor charge Tuesday, saying Stark sought the confrontation and changed from "a reporter to an actor."
He imposed a $500 fine. A charge for fleeing police was dismissed.
Stark said police told him to stay away from Gillespie's van, saying he was blocking the roadway during a parade last October. Partial video footage shows two parties arguing before Stark is pushed against a fence and forced onto the ground.
Stark said he was surprised at the verdict.
An internal police investigation is ongoing.
