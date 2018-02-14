National Politics

Police commissioner learns charter bars him from teaching

The Associated Press

February 14, 2018 01:27 AM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

A New Hampshire police commissioner will no longer teach after learning that he is barred from working as a substitute teacher by Portsmouth's city charter.

Portsmouth Police Commissioner Arthur Hilson was appointed last month to complete a two-year vacancy in the office after the resignation of former commissioner Joseph Plaia. The Portsmouth Herald reports Hilson worked for one day as a substitute sociology teacher, but later learned that teaching while serving as commissioner is barred.

Hilson says he didn't realize he could not substitute teach. City Attorney Robert Sullivan says a provision of the city charter states no city employee shall serve on the police commission while receiving compensation from the city.

Sullivan says the topic was never discussed during his tenure as city attorney.

