State Sen. Barrett announces leukemia diagnosis

The Associated Press

February 13, 2018 03:45 PM

BOSTON

State Sen. Michael Barrett says he has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, but one that is highly curable.

The Lexington Democrat said in a statement Tuesday that he plans to remain in the Senate and will seek re-election in the fall.

Barrett says he received the diagnosis Monday and expects to remain at Massachusetts General Hospital for about a month.

After that, he must still avoid crowded places, including the Statehouse, for a period of time because his condition leaves him highly susceptible to infection.

Barrett says he'll continue to get legislative work done using a laptop, cellphone and email.

The 69-year-old returned for a second stint in the Senate in 2013. He also served in the chamber from 1997 to 2005.

