FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio state Rep. Connie Pillich, the Democratic nominee who unsuccessfully challenged Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel's re-election, speaks at the Democratic election night event in Columbus, Ohio. Pillich, the last remaining female Democratic candidate in Ohio's race for governor, is leaving the race Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, to back rival Richard Cordray, as he vies for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to run against Republican state Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Democrat close to Cordray's campaign told The Associated Press.
National Politics

Source: Pillich to leave governor's race, back Cordray

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press

February 13, 2018 03:41 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio Democrats' lone female gubernatorial candidate will leave the race Wednesday to back rival Richard Cordray, as the former federal consumer watchdog positions for his hoped-for bid against Republican Mike DeWine, a source said.

A Democrat close to Cordray's campaign told The Associated Press that former state Rep. Connie Pillich will drop out and endorse Cordray at an event the campaign announced Tuesday. The person requested anonymity because the information hadn't been made public yet.

Pillich's decision comes on the heels of a positive wave for her longshot bid amid the crowded Democratic field.

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell campaigned and raised money for her and she won the endorsement of EMILY's List, a politically influential group that elects women who favor abortion rights.

With both efforts, Pillich touted her position as the only woman Democrat left running — which might have helped her in a year of #MeToo backlash that's expected to see a surge in female voters.

She now becomes the third female candidate to leave the race and back Cordray. Earlier, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton dropped her gubernatorial bid to become Cordray's running mate and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley also left the race and endorsed him.

Pillich's decision leaves four main contenders in the Democratic primary in addition to Cordray: former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Cleveland physician and venture capitalist Jon Heavey.

The Ohio Republican Party last week endorsed DeWine over his primary rival, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. That backing, along with a significant fundraising advantage and high name recognition among voters has led to predictions that DeWine will prevail in May's primary.

GOP Gov. John Kasich is term-limited and unable to run again.

