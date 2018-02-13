Source: Pillich to leave governor's race, back Cordray

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio state Rep. Connie Pillich, the Democratic nominee who unsuccessfully challenged Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel's re-election, speaks at the Democratic election night event in Columbus, Ohio. Pillich, the last remaining female Democratic candidate in Ohio's race for governor, is leaving the race Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, to back rival Richard Cordray, as he vies for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to run against Republican state Attorney General Mike DeWine, a Democrat close to Cordray's campaign told The Associated Press. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo