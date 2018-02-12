Another top Wisconsin DNR official heads to EPA

Another top Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources official is leaving to join President Donald Trump's administration.
The DNR announced Monday that Deputy Secretary Kurt Thiede is leaving to become chief of staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 5 office in Chicago.
He'll join his former boss, Cathy Stepp, in Chicago. Stepp served as DNR secretary from 2011 until last year, when she joined the EPA as a deputy administrator in a regional office near Kansas City. She was named Region 5 administrator in December.
Thiede spent 19 years with the DNR. Current DNR Assistant Deputy Secretary Ed Eberle will take over as deputy secretary beginning Feb. 19. Pat Stevens, administrator of DNR's Environmental Management Division, will serve as assistant deputy secretary.
