FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, water flows through a break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. One year after the closest thing to disaster at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they overlooked the built-in weaknesses of old dams like California's Oroville Dam for decades, and expect dam managers around the country to study their old dams and organizations equally hard. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo
California lawmakers increase dam safeguards after dam scare

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press

February 12, 2018 03:43 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California would beef up dam inspections under legislation sent to Gov. Jerry Brown a year after a near disaster prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 residents.

The Assembly on Monday gave final approval to a bill requiring annual inspections for higher-risk dams.

The final vote came as repairs of the Oroville Dam's main and emergency spillways continue following the worst structural failures at a major U.S. dam in decades.

The measure also sets standards for inspections; requires periodic review of dams' original design and construction records; requires inspectors to consult periodically with independent experts; and requires that inspection reports be public.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher, who represents Oroville, authored the bill.

Federal regulators are ordering a review of other aging dams nationwide.

