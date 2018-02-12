California lawmakers increase dam safeguards after dam scare

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, water flows through a break in the wall of the Oroville Dam spillway in Oroville, Calif. One year after the closest thing to disaster at a major U.S. dam in a generation, federal dam regulators say they are looking hard at how they overlooked the built-in weaknesses of old dams like California's Oroville Dam for decades, and expect dam managers around the country to study their old dams and organizations equally hard. Rich Pedroncelli, file AP Photo