North Carolina Sen. Bryant not seeking re-election this year

A Democratic state senator known for vocal opposition to Republican policies at the North Carolina legislature won't seek re-election this year because of redistricting.
Sen. Angela Bryant of Rocky Mount announced her decision Monday as candidate filing opened. Bryant joined the General Assembly in 2007, serving six years in the House before going to the Senate.
Legislative maps approved last summer put Bryant in a Republican-leaning district covering all of Nash County and part of Johnston County. Nearby GOP Sen. Rick Horner is living in Nash to run in the reconstituted 11th District, which Bryant says is not favorable for her to win.
Bryant says she's proud of legislation she helped pass to reduce eastern North Carolina electric rates and provide due-process rights for parents of children in long-term suspension.
Comments