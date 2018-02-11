Oglala Sioux officer killed in apparent domestic dispute

The FBI says an officer with the Oglala Sioux tribal police department was shot and killed in an apparent domestic dispute.
The FBI says it happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday but is providing few other details. The FBI says there's no threat to the public.
The officer's name has not been released.
The FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Oglala Sioux tribal police are investigating.
The FBI's Minneapolis field office, which also covers South Dakota, says no further comment will be available.
