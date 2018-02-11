Newspaper: Officer's killer was extremely anti-government

The man suspected of killing a police officer before dying in a shooting in Georgia held extreme anti-government views and believed that deputies had no right to step on his property, a newspaper reported.
Tierre Guthrie, 39, was killed Friday at his home in Locust Grove, about 25 miles (45 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. The shootout began when Henry County sheriff's deputies came to serve a warrant for ignoring traffic violation court dates, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Locust Grove Police Officer Chase Maddox was killed and two deputies were wounded.
Guthrie had had previous run-ins with Henry County deputies and believed law enforcement officers didn't have any right to enter his property, neighbor Bryant Narcisse told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution .
Guthrie's sister, Claudette Wright, told the newspaper that she often hung up on her brother because he would espouse beliefs about conspiracies and the government, and did so the last time they talked — about two weeks ago. He was always talking nonsense about the government, she told the paper.
She said she had recently learned he had been out of work for two months.
Wright said Guthrie had been in the Marine Corps but didn't talk much about that service, but it changed him.
Wright added she was surprised her brother's life ended as it did, saying it was "just awful."
