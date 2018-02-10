Former Oregon deputy gets 5 years of probation for assault

A former Oregon patrol deputy was sentenced to five years of probation after police say he threatened and assaulted his girlfriend last year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 35-year-old Brian Waterbury was sentenced Thursday following his guilty plea to fourth-degree assault and menacing.
Beaverton police say Waterbury was arrested in September following three domestic violence complaints that occurred at the home the two shared.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says Waterbury resigned from the agency Thursday. The sheriff's office says he was on unpaid leave since at least October.
Waterbury worked for the office for nearly 10 years.
Under the terms of Waterbury's probation, he will have no contact with the victim without permission, he must surrender all weapons and he must complete a domestic violence intervention program.
