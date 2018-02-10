Woman sentenced to prison for death of police officer's son

A woman who authorities say drove over the son of a Seattle police officer in January 2017 was sentenced to more than four years in prison.
The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports 24-year-old Ka'Deidre Rials was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty last month to felony hit-and-run, identity theft and vehicle prowling.
Authorities say 22-year-old Moises Radcliffe was killed after he was struck and dragged by an SUV driven by Rials.
Authorities say Radcliffe had discovered his vehicle was burglarized, and he grabbed his handgun to confront the suspects. He stepped in front of the SUV, gave a verbal warning and opened fire as the vehicle hit him.
Rials told the court that her "actions were reckless and life-changing." She says she prays every day for forgiveness.
