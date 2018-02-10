Man faces charges over 'crank or obscene' texts to governor

Police say a Rhode Island man faces criminal charges over text messages he sent to Gov. Gina Raimondo.
WPRI-TV reports 38-year-old Scott Greene, of Warwick, was charged in December with two counts of sending "crank or obscene" text messages to the governor.
He is accused of sending texts on Christmas Eve and again three days later. Details about the nature of the texts have not been released.
Greene was released on his own recognizance and was ordered not to make further contact with the governor. His attorney declined to comment.
Col. Ann Assumpico, the superintendent of Rhode Island State Police, says her agency "investigated the circumstances in this matter and took appropriate action."
