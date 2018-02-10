Body found in rubble of South Dakota apartment fire

Authorities have recovered a body from the rubble of an apartment fire in northeastern South Dakota.
The South Dakota attorney general's office said Saturday that local police confirmed that a body was found in the apartment complex.
The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the complex in Andover.
The Aberdeen News reports a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office would not comment on whether the victim was killed by the fire, but said law enforcement officers do not feel there is a threat to public safety.
Day County officials say the four-unit apartment building is a total loss.
The attorney general's office says the investigative is active and more details will be released once the body is identified.
