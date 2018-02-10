Lawmaker will bring in substitute while running for governor

Likely delays in appointing a replacement and her constituents not being represented on crucial votes, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan said, is why she has decided not to resign from the Idaho House after all.
The 38-year-old from Plummer and member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe says that instead of resigning she will bring in a substitute for the remainder of the 2018 session, the Lewiston Tribune report ed in a story on Saturday that
Jordan on Wednesday had announced her intention to resign from her legislative seat to run for governor.
She said the change in plans is the result of a closer reading of state statutes and a realization that her legislative seat could be vacant for as long as a month as critical bills move through the House.
Never miss a local story.
By choosing a substitute, she said, "no votes will be missed."
Jordan's last day in the Legislature was Friday. The substitute, St. Maries City Councilor Margie Gannon, will fill in for the rest of the session.
"I'm terrified and excited at the same time," Gannon said. "I'm looking forward to the learning experience."
Gannon described herself as "a Democrat through and through," fiscally conservative and a person who believes in programs that help people.
On Friday, Jordan told colleagues during the House floor session that serving in the Legislature has been a "tremendous privilege."
"I've learned quite a bit from every one of you," she said. "Regardless of where we stand on issues, I always have a sincere appreciation for the fact that you all stand up for what you believe right."
Comments