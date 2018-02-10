Getting married on Valentine's Day? Join the crowd

Romance is in the air and it's not just because Valentine's Day candy beckons on store shelves. Clerk's offices in Volusia and Flagler counties are putting on group weddings on Feb. 14.
Cupid, aka Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court Laura Roth, will preside over two ceremonies in Daytona Beach and DeLand, while Flagler County Clerk Tom Bexley will conduct one ceremony in Flagler.
"It's a perfect day to get married," Roth said.
Roth will first conduct a group wedding at 11 a.m. on Valentine's Day at the pavilion on the Halifax River at City Island Park, 125 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach.
Never miss a local story.
Afterward, she will drive west to perform another group wedding at 3 p.m. in the rotunda of the historic Volusia County Courthouse, 125 W. New York Ave., DeLand.
In Flagler, the ceremony is scheduled for noon at the county courthouse off State Road 100 in Bunnell.
Eight couples have signed up for the ceremony in DeLand and four couples for the one in Daytona Beach so far, Roth said Wednesday. Bexley said 10 couples have signed up in Flagler.
Roth said she personally married about 25 couples on Valentine's Day last year and staff at her office also performed marriages. Roth thinks close to 50 couples were married by her or her staff that day last year.
She said the group weddings will be able to accommodate more couples.
"We just thought we'd put the magic of Valentine's Day and the hearts and the candy together with a group wedding," Roth said.
Besides candy and cakes there will be a small gift for the brides, like a small floral bouquet. Each couple will receive a decorative certificate.
Roth is also planning a repeat of last year's group wedding during Bike Week focused on the leather and chrome set. Last year's ceremony was at the Pavilion at Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson. This year the nuptials are planned for March 16 at Main Street Station, 316 Main St., in Daytona Beach.
"We are hoping it will start catching on as a phenomena that it's something that happens in Volusia County every year during Bike Week," Roth said.
Couples should apply for their marriage license at either clerk's office at least three days in advance of the ceremonies for Florida residents. Out-of-state residents can apply the same day.
They can apply at City Island Courthouse Annex, 125 E. Orange Ave.; Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand; or 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell.
Couples then must present the marriage license along with a photo ID at the ceremony.
The marriage license fee is $86. But the normal $30 ceremony fee will be waived if you join any of the group weddings. In Flagler, visit flaglerclerk.com for more information.
Comments