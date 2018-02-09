National Politics

Man identified in Reading police-involved shooting

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 03:27 PM

READING, Mass.

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by police in Reading earlier this month.

The Middlesex District Attorney announced Friday the man was 43-year-old Alan Greenough of Reading. No new details of the case were revealed and the matter remains under investigation.

The district attorney's office said last week that Reading Police responded to a residence on Main Street on Feb. 3 for a report of an alleged assault involving the Greenough and a household member.

The office says when police arrived, the man fled. A Reading officer found him and fired shots, wounding Greenough, who later died at Lahey Hospital.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officers had responded to the same house the day before for a reported altercation involving the same man, who fled when police arrived.

  Comments  