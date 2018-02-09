Democratic chairman apologizes for "childish" Facebook meme

The chairman of the Providence Democratic City Committee has apologized for a meme posted to Facebook that some city leaders deemed as racist toward Italians.
Patrick Ward had posted an image from the movie "The Godfather" in December with the words "David" and "John" superimposed over the characters Michael and Fredo Corleone.
The image was posted under a story about now-Council President David Salvatore and Majority Leader John Igliozzi taking leadership positions at City Council. Ward's wife, Councilwoman Sabina Matos, was the acting president at the time.
In a statement Thursday, Ward says the changes in leadership took him by surprise. He says he posted the "childish" meme in a "moment of weakness."
Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza, Salvatore, Igliozzi and other city leaders have called for Ward to resign.
