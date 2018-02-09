National Politics

New Mexico Senate braces for debate on preschool funding

The Associated Press

February 09, 2018 01:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

Members of the New Mexico state Senate are bracing for a heated debate about whether to increase funding for early childhood education by distributing more money from a multibillion dollar sovereign wealth fund.

An education committee meeting was moved on Friday to a larger venue on the Senate floor to provide room for a large audience.

The House has endorsed a constitutional amendment to increase annual distributions from the $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education programs. If approved by the Senate, the measure would go to a general election vote in November.

Critics say the plan risks drawing too much money each year from a fund seen as a trust for future generations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  