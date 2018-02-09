New Mexico Senate braces for debate on preschool funding

Members of the New Mexico state Senate are bracing for a heated debate about whether to increase funding for early childhood education by distributing more money from a multibillion dollar sovereign wealth fund.
An education committee meeting was moved on Friday to a larger venue on the Senate floor to provide room for a large audience.
The House has endorsed a constitutional amendment to increase annual distributions from the $17 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to early childhood education programs. If approved by the Senate, the measure would go to a general election vote in November.
Critics say the plan risks drawing too much money each year from a fund seen as a trust for future generations.
