30 percent of Hawaii prison guards call sick on Super Bowl

State officials say nearly 30 percent of Hawaii's prison guards called in sick on Super Bowl Sunday.
Officials said on Wednesday that while fewer guards took sick leave this year than in the past two years, the phenomenon remains an annual problem for the state Department of Public Safety.
Toni Schwartz, the department's public information officer, said "curbing excessive leave use is a constant battle for all state agencies."
Schwartz said the department's jails and prisons still had enough staffing to hold all of their programs, despite the absence of 213 of 733 guards assigned on Sunday.
Sunday's statewide sick leave total of 213 compares with 260 last year and 230 in 2016.
