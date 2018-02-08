Less like boot camp? Connecticut mulls cop training changes

Connecticut officials are being asked to consider removing a military mentality from police training in the state, a learning model aimed at improving public trust in law enforcement.
The recommendation is one of many in a new report to state lawmakers by a task force comprised of police officials, local politicians and academics. The panel says officials should consider training officers to be guardians rather than warriors.
Washington state trains officers with the "guardian" approach and says recruits can focus better on learning.
Some Connecticut police officials worry the method would "soften" police officers and put their lives at greater risk.
The legislature's public safety committee intends to hold a public hearing on the report. No date has been set.
