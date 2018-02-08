Bill refers proposed sex offender registry addition to study

New Hampshire residents who share someone's private sexual images without permission won't have to register as sex offenders any time soon.
The House voted Thursday to further study a bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Yvonne Dean-Bailey of Northwood. Current law requires registration for a variety of crimes, including sexual assault. The bill would have expanded the list to those convicted of distributing private sexual images without someone's consent.
The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee said such behavior is unacceptable but doesn't warrant being placed on the list for 10 years.
