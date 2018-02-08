County rejects $1.4M federal grant tied to border security

An Arizona county voted to reject federal border-security funding with the board's Democratic majority saying they don't want the county involved in enforcing the Trump administration's immigration policies.
The Arizona Daily Star reports the Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a more than $1 million Operation Stonegarden grant meant to help agencies along the border pay overtime and buy equipment to coordinate efforts with federal agencies to improve border security.
The county has received Stonegarden funds for more than a decade.
Sheriff's Department officials and an Arizona Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman say it is believed this is the first time the money has been declined in Arizona.
