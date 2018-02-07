Phoenix police identify knife-wielding man shot by officers

Authorities have identified a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by two Phoenix police officers after he allegedly cut another person and threatened others.
Police say 22-year-old Jordan Keckhut was pronounced dead at the scene of the Jan. 17 shooting.
They say the injuries of the person who was cut weren't life-threatening and no officers were injured in the incident at a gas station store.
Police say two officers went to the gas station after receiving calls about a man with a knife acting erratically near North 32nd Street and East Thomas Road.
They say Keckhut stepped toward officers while still armed with the knife and was shot several times.
Police say the suspect had cut at man in the neck earlier and was threatening people inside the store.
