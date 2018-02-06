Sununu to nominate successor to Supreme Court chief justice

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he will nominate state Supreme Court Associate Justice Robert Lynn to be the high court's next chief justice.
Sununu plans to nominate Lynn at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting.
Lynn, of Windham, has served as an associate justice on the court for the past seven years. He is chairman of the court's Advisory Committee on Rules.
From 2004-2010, he was chief justice of the New Hampshire Superior Court.
He would succeed Chief Justice Linda Dalianis, who is retiring as of April 1.
