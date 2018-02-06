National Politics

King County justice center, courthouse closed by sewage leak

The Associated Press

February 06, 2018 03:04 PM

KENT, Wash.

Officials say a King County justice center has been closed indefinitely by a raw sewage leak.

The Maleng Regional Justice Center, including a courthouse, building, law library, and community service center, was closed after discovery of the leak, which officials said extended through the facility. KOMO reported Tuesday that several court hearings were cancelled.

Cindi West of the King County Sheriff's office called the leak "significant," and said it affected the facility's law library.

A detention center, also housed in the same facility, was not affected.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials did not immediately specify the cause of the leak.

  Comments  