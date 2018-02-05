Governor troubled by reports on embattled state Senate boss

FILE - In this April 2, 2012, file photo, Massachusetts state Sen. Stan Rosenberg, D-Amherst, poses outside the Statehouse in Boston. The Boston Globe reported Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 that Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, had involved himself in matters before the Senate and had access to Rosenberg’s Senate email despite Rosenberg’s promise to keep a “firewall” between his professional and personal lives. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says if there’s truth to new reports involving Rosenberg then he shouldn’t return to the Senate’s top post. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo