Qatar finance group eyes investing in South Carolina

Officials with Qatar's government-backed finance group met with South Carolina leaders to discuss possible investments.
The Post and Courier reports Qatar Investment Authority CEO Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani met with Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to talk investing in real estate, infrastructure and other sectors Thursday. No specific deals are in play.
Al Thani and other Qatari leaders lunched at Boeing's North Charleston campus Friday. Qatar Airways was the first Middle Eastern airline to receive a 787 Dreamliner, and Boeing has a $6.2 billion contract with the country's air force.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg signed a declaration of understanding to encourage economic, cultural and environmental cooperation between Charleston and Doha on Friday.
Never miss a local story.
Qatari officials recently moved to settle an air travel dispute with the U.S.
Comments