Hearing set on Medicaid abortion bill in West Virginia

A public hearing is set in West Virginia on legislation that would eliminate Medicaid funding for medically necessary abortions unless the procedure is needed to save a mother's life.
The hearing is scheduled Monday in the House of Delegates chambers at the state Capitol in Charleston.
The bill is currently before the House Judiciary Committee. The bill's lead sponsor is Fayette County Republican Delegate Kayla Kessinger.
It's part of a national movement by Republican-led Legislatures considering an array of abortion legislation.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that opposes abortion restrictions, West Virginia is among 17 states whose policies direct Medicaid payments for all or most medically necessary abortions.
State data shows 1,560 Medicaid-funded abortions were done in West Virginia last year, more than triple the number from 2013.
