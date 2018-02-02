Mississippi man arrested for rape of vulnerable adult

A Mississippi man has been arrested on allegations he raped a relative who is a vulnerable adult.
Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release, said 53-year-old Andrew McGraw was formally charged with one count each of rape and incest at his initial court appearance Friday before Kemper County Justice Court Judge Mary Gully.
Bond was set at $100,000 for each charge against McGraw, who was arrested Thursday.
It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.
If convicted, McGraw faces up to 10 years in prison on the incest charge and life on the rape charge.
