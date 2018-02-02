National Politics

Former detective charged with evidence tampering

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 03:05 PM

PITTSBURGH

A recently retired homicide detective in Pittsburgh has been accused of filing false police reports and tampering with evidence.

Court records show 51-year-old Margaret Sherwood was charged last week with false swearing, obstruction, hindering apprehension and other offenses.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press but told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Sherwood didn't do anything wrong.

The paper reports that she left the department's homicide unit in 2015 and was reassigned to the warrant office after giving inaccurate information about how she administered a photo lineup in a case.

Sherwood's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20.

