Government's top witness ready to testify at Percoco trial

The government's prize witness in the corruption case against a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to begin his testimony.
Todd Howe will begin testifying Monday in the Manhattan federal court trial of Joseph Percoco. Prosecutors say Percoco accepted more than $300,000 in bribes from three businessmen, most of it the form of a job for his wife. His lawyers say any money paid to Percoco or his wife was not a bribe.
Howe pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges in a cooperation deal.
He'll be testifying against his former close friend, someone he helped to bring into the Cuomo family fold when he got Percoco to work with him for the governor's father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo.
Defense attorney Barry Bohrer has labeled Howe a liar.
