The Latest: Funeral held for slain Colorado sheriff's deputy

Mounted law enforcement officials watch the passing of emergency vehicles during the funeral procession for Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in Lafayette, Colo. Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired. The Denver Post via AP AAron Ontiveroz