The Latest: Funeral held for slain Colorado sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 03:14 PM

DENVER

The Latest on the funeral of a slain Colorado sheriff's deputy (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Thousands of people turned out to honor a Colorado sheriff's deputy shot and killed while chasing a suspect.

People lined streets Friday north of Denver to watch a large procession of law enforcement vehicles led by dozens of motorcycles taking Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm's body to Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. A large U.S. flag flew from the ladders of two fire trucks on an overpass on Interstate 25 as it passed.

Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired.

Gumm's death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot in suburban Denver.

11:20 a.m.

A Colorado sheriff's deputy shot and killed last week while chasing a suspect is being honored.

Funeral services are being held Friday for 31-year-old Heath Gumm at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette after a procession of

Gumm is survived by his wife and parents.

Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired.

Gumm's death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot in suburban Denver.

7:40 a.m.

A Colorado sheriff's deputy shot and killed last week while chasing a suspect is being laid to rest.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday for 31-year-old Heath Gumm at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

Gumm is survived by his wife and parents.

Authorities say Gumm and other deputies were called to a residential area north of downtown Denver on Jan. 24 for a reported fight and chased a man who ran behind a house. They say 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing pulled out a handgun and fired.

Gumm's death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot in suburban Denver.

