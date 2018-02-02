Seattle NAACP official accused of cheating voucher program

A former City Council candidate has been charged with a misdemeanor for allegations that she tried to cheat Seattle's "democracy vouchers" program.
The Seattle Times reports that false-reporting and attempted-theft charges were filed Wednesday against Sheley Secrest, an attorney and vice president of the local NAACP chapter.
Secrest's lawyer Jennifer Miller says she and her client look forward to their defense.
Seattle voters receive $100 in vouchers, which they can donate to candidates. To qualify for the money, candidates are required to collect contributions and signatures from at least 400 voters.
Seattle police Detective Lawerence Meyer had begun investigating Secrest last year. Meyer says that in an attempt to qualify for the vouchers, Secrest appeared to have put her own money into her campaign while claiming voters donated the funds.
