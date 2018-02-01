GOP fundraiser takes on Gillibrand, announces Senate run

A private equity executive and Republican Party fundraiser has announced that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a popular Democrat.
Chele Chiavacci (shehl kee-uh-VAH'-chee) Farley made her announcement in a video released Thursday.
In it, Farley accuses Gillibrand of being a political opportunist more focused on advancing her career than serving the needs of New Yorkers.
She promises to bring "tax dollars back home and rebuild New York."
Never miss a local story.
Gillibrand's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments