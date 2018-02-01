National Politics

GOP fundraiser takes on Gillibrand, announces Senate run

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 02:15 PM

NEW YORK

A private equity executive and Republican Party fundraiser has announced that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a popular Democrat.

Chele Chiavacci (shehl kee-uh-VAH'-chee) Farley made her announcement in a video released Thursday.

In it, Farley accuses Gillibrand of being a political opportunist more focused on advancing her career than serving the needs of New Yorkers.

She promises to bring "tax dollars back home and rebuild New York."

Gillibrand's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

