Lamb tops in fundraising for 2018 Oklahoma governor's race

Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has raised more than $3.1 million to lead all of the candidates for Oklahoma governor in fundraising totals. But campaign finance reports released on Thursday show Republican Tulsa businessman and political newcomer Kevin Stitt actually amassed the most in the final quarter of 2017.
Stitt raised nearly $300,000 from individuals and then loaned his campaign an equal amount for a total, including in-kind contributions, of $627,000 for the quarter. The 44-year-old mortgage company founder has raised a total of $2.2 million for his campaign so far.
Lamb raised about $400,000 in the quarter, while Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett raised about $333,000.
Cornett has raised a total of $1.1 million for his campaign so far, about the same amount as Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson, who reported raising $46,000 in the final quarter. Richardson's campaign also was boosted by a $1 million personal loan to his campaign.
Other Republicans include former state Rep. Dan Fisher, an anti-abortion pastor who raised about $40,000 in the quarter and $134,000 overall, and State Auditor and Inspector Gary Jones, who raised about $11,000 in the quarter and $66,000 overall.
Among Democrats, former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson far surpassed his opponent, raising $295,000 in the quarter to bring his fundraising total to $840,000. Former state Sen. Connie Johnson reported raising about $13,000 in the quarter and $51,000 overall.
Joseph Maldonado, a mullet-wearing operator of an exotic animal park known as "Joe Exotic," led three Libertarian candidates with $2,400 raised in the quarter and $9,000 overall.
