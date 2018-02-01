Raimondo maintains big fundraising lead in governor's race

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's campaign continues to raise substantially more money than her challengers' campaigns in this year's gubernatorial election.
Raimondo brought in about $567,000 in campaign contributions in the quarter ending Dec. 31, according to documents filed with the state Board of Elections this week. That brought her cash on hand to $3.3 million, a total that Raimondo said indicated she had a lot of enthusiastic backers.
"It says I have a lot of strong support, and I am thrilled about that and, you know, we're going to keep going," she told WPRO-AM on Thursday.
On the Republican side, Cranston Mayor Allan Fung took in about $175,000 during the quarter, ending with $241,000 cash on hand, according to filings. State Rep. Patricia Morgan, the House minority leader, raised $30,000 and ended with $117,000.
Never miss a local story.
Former Republican state Rep. Joseph Trillo, who is running as an independent, raised $6,550. He finished with about $127,000 cash on hand, much of which came from a loan he gave to his campaign.
Comments