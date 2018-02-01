House votes to dissolve education and arts department

The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to dissolve the Department of Education and Arts and the position of its secretary.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the bill, known as House Bill 4006, passed 60-36 Wednesday with only one Republican voting against it. The Department of Education and Arts is separate from the Department of Education, and a part of the executive branch that maintains various programs including Division of Rehabilitation Services, which assists people with disabilities, and Energy Express, a child feeding and education program.
The bill would also move several of the department's agencies to other departments, such as the state Library Commission.
This is the second year in a row the House has passed a bill of this nature. The bill now heads to the Senate.
