National Politics

House votes to dissolve education and arts department

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 02:54 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has voted to dissolve the Department of Education and Arts and the position of its secretary.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the bill, known as House Bill 4006, passed 60-36 Wednesday with only one Republican voting against it. The Department of Education and Arts is separate from the Department of Education, and a part of the executive branch that maintains various programs including Division of Rehabilitation Services, which assists people with disabilities, and Energy Express, a child feeding and education program.

The bill would also move several of the department's agencies to other departments, such as the state Library Commission.

This is the second year in a row the House has passed a bill of this nature. The bill now heads to the Senate.

