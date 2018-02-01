Arizona House fight over sex harassment case penalty looms

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Arizona state Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, reads a statement regarding sexual harassment and other misconduct complaints made against him by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and others, on the House floor at the Capitol in Phoenix. An internal investigation released Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, found that Shooter violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies and has been permanently removed from all committee assignments. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo