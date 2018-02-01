FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Arizona state Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, reads a statement regarding sexual harassment and other misconduct complaints made against him by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and others, on the House floor at the Capitol in Phoenix. An internal investigation released Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, found that Shooter violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies and has been permanently removed from all committee assignments.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, Arizona state Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, reads a statement regarding sexual harassment and other misconduct complaints made against him by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita and others, on the House floor at the Capitol in Phoenix. An internal investigation released Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, found that Shooter violated the chamber's sexual harassment policies and has been permanently removed from all committee assignments. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo
Arizona House fight over sex harassment case penalty looms

The Associated Press

February 01, 2018 01:27 AM

PHOENIX

A showdown is looming in the Arizona House over what penalty should be imposed on a Republican lawmaker found to have engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

The House is set to meet late Thursday morning to consider Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard's proposal for a formal censure of Rep. Don Shooter. A censure is the harshest penalty possible short of expulsion.

Republican Majority Whip Kelly Townsend is calling for Shooter's resignation and says she'll move for an expulsion vote if he doesn't step down. Meanwhile, some other Republicans believe Shooter deserves a lesser penalty or a chance to defend himself.

Expulsion requires support from 40 of 60 members, while a censure requires a simple majority. Republicans control 36 seats and Democrats 24.

