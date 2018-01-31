Owner of Mississippi soul food restaurant dies at 94

When a lanky presidential candidate named Barack Obama made a quick campaign stop at her soul food restaurant in 2007, Willora Craft Ephram packed him an order of cobbler to go.
Ephram owned Peaches, a soul food restaurant in downtown Jackson that took its name from her nickname. The Clarion-Ledger reports that she was 94 when she died Sunday of pancreatic cancer.
Peaches Restaurant opened in 1961 and was a safe haven for activists during the civil rights movement, according to Southern Foodways Alliance. Medgar Evers was a frequent customer.
Integration took away the core African-American businesses from downtown during the 1970s, but Peaches remained.
In 2013, open-heart surgery prompted Ephram to step down from the restaurant. Son Roderick Ephram continued to run Peaches until it closed that year.
