APNewsBreak: Education agency to hire 'storyteller'

The state's education agency wants to hire a "storyteller" to relay "amazing" stories from Illinois' public schools while lawmakers are still trying properly fund them.
The Illinois State Board of Education's website post says the job pays a minimum of $47,400 to produce media packages.
Illinois has the nation's most inequitable funding system and technical problems are holding up a landmark overhaul approved last summer.
Sponsoring Democratic Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill says he'd rather the state board spend money to staff more critical areas. Chicago Democratic Rep. Will Davis says it would have been less expensive to ask school districts to share their successes.
Never miss a local story.
Education agency spokeswoman Jackie Matthews says it's part of the board's one-year goal of finding the best teaching and learning methods in the state.
Comments