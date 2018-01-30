Man killed in Baltimore police shooting identified

Baltimore police have identified a man who had been fatally shot by an officer during a foot chase.
Police department spokesman T.J. Smith tells The Baltimore Sun 33-year-old Billy L. Rucker died from gunshot wounds early Monday morning.
He says police were chasing Rucker on foot following a failed vehicle stop when Rucker turned and fired a semi-automatic handgun at an officer. The gun was unloaded when the shot was fired. Smith says said the unidentified officer, a six-year veteran of the department, fired multiple rounds at Rucker, but doesn't know how many times Rucker was hit.
Smith says a woman who had been in the car that failed to stop was arrested that night but has not been charged with anything.
Never miss a local story.
This is the department's second shooting this year.
Comments