State Police: Man killed after car flipped over in crash

New Hampshire State Police say a man was killed after his vehicle flipped over in a crash over the weekend.
State police say 63-year-old Gregory Tracy, of Goffstown, was driving south on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack when police say he sideswiped another car, causing him to crash into an embankment and flip over.
The Nashua Telegraph reports the driver of the other vehicle crashed into a guardrail, and was hospitalized along with her daughter who was also in the car.
Officials say Tracy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the turnpike was closed for about 45 minutes for crews to remove Tracy's body from the vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Comments