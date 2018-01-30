Activists stay on Coco Palms property despite order to leave

A group of activists occupying the land where Kauai's Coco Palms resort resides has ignored a judge's order to vacate.
A Kauai judge ordered the activists to vacate the property by Sunday. But as of Monday afternoon, activists remained and no law enforcement officers were on site.
More than 50 people showed up at the site on Sunday to support the activists, who claim to be descendants of Kauai's last king.
Co-defendants in the court case, Noa Mau-Espirito and Kamu "Charles" Hepa, watched their fellow activists occupy the land from off site. They said they didn't want to get arrested because they still want to fight for the land through royal patent and ancestry.
Coco Palms has been closed for more than 25 years. Its developer plans to reopen in 2019.
