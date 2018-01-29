National Politics

Police: Woman killed, 2 teens hurt in Tennessee shooting

The Associated Press

January 29, 2018 02:54 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Police say a shooting at a Tennessee home has killed a woman and hospitalized two teenagers.

Knoxville police Lt. Chris McCarter tells news outlets that 29-year-old Denise Stevens was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. The other two victims, 18-year-old Abdul Tahir and 19-year-old Deantrea Woods, were treated and released.

McCarter says three children who were inside the home were not injured.

Police say in a Facebook post that investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Police did not release further details.

