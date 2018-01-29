Police: Woman killed, 2 teens hurt in Tennessee shooting

Police say a shooting at a Tennessee home has killed a woman and hospitalized two teenagers.
Knoxville police Lt. Chris McCarter tells news outlets that 29-year-old Denise Stevens was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Sunday night. The other two victims, 18-year-old Abdul Tahir and 19-year-old Deantrea Woods, were treated and released.
McCarter says three children who were inside the home were not injured.
Police say in a Facebook post that investigators do not believe the shooting was random.
Police did not release further details.
