Committee opposes restrictions on law enforcement tattoos

A House committee is unanimously opposed to a bill that would regulate the location and type of tattoos New Hampshire state troopers are allowed to display.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Brian Stone of Northwood, would apply to any state law enforcement officer, including state police, fish and game conservation officers and department of corrections officers. It would allow such officers to have sleeve tattoos that cover their arms, and one ring tattoo in each hand, while face and neck tattoos would be permitted at the discretion of hiring authorities.
The bill also would prohibit tattoos deemed extremist, indecent, sexist or racist. The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee voted 20-0 to recommend that the full House kill the measure.
Comments