Police: 2 killed when car runs off road, hits tree in RI

The Associated Press

January 27, 2018 02:42 PM

WARWICK, R.I.

Rhode Island State Police say two people were killed in a crash in Warwick.

Authorities say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 4. Police say the car went off the road and struck a tree.

Police say two passengers were killed. They say the driver and another passenger with taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police identified the people were killed as 21-year-old Emma Brown age 21 of Wakefield and 33-year-old Lorenzo Smith of South Kingston.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

