Police: 2 killed when car runs off road, hits tree in RI

Rhode Island State Police say two people were killed in a crash in Warwick.
Authorities say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 4. Police say the car went off the road and struck a tree.
Police say two passengers were killed. They say the driver and another passenger with taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police identified the people were killed as 21-year-old Emma Brown age 21 of Wakefield and 33-year-old Lorenzo Smith of South Kingston.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
