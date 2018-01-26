Hawaii revises policy for Hawaiian court interpreters

This undated photo provided by the Maui Police Department shows Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo. Kaeo was in court Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, facing a trial for charges connected to his participation in a 2017 protest against the construction of a solar telescope on top of Haleakala, a volcano on Maui, Hawaii News Now reported. A judge dropped an arrest warrant Thursday for the University of Hawaii professor who refused to respond in court to English and spoke Hawaiian instead. Maui Police Department via AP)